ATTLEBORO — Saturday, June 11, is the last day to buy tickets for the Lights Out Extravaganza at Attleboro High School on Saturday, June 18.
So far, 620 tickets have been sold for the event, which will symbolically close the current high school and open the new one next door.
Principal Bill Runey said there are a wide variety of people buying tickets.
“We have some young alums who are 18 to 20 years old and some from the first graduating class,” he said. “It’s a pretty diverse crowd.”
Tickets, which cost $25, will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Attleboro Farmers Market.
The ticket booth will be “on the fringe of the market” near the current high school — right outside the B-1 cafeteria, Runey said.
Those who can’t get to the market can buy tickets online at www.eventbrite.com/e/ahs-lights-out-extravaganza-tickets-357787190117.
The catered event, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m., will offer a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres passed by waitstaff.
Dress will be “upscale casual,” Runey said.
Attendees can get a photo or video of themselves taking a last shot in the gym with a basketball.
There will be a graffiti wall where attendees can write something without “getting in trouble with the principal,” Runey joked.
Attleboro High “swag” will be for sale as well and the launch of the memorabilia sale will take place.
Eventually those who are interested will be able to buy a school locker, a seat from Bray Auditorium or a piece of the gym floor.
Some trophies and banners the new school does not have room for will be auctioned off.
In addition, a trailer for a 30-minute documentary about the current high school will be shown at the end of the night in Bray Auditorium.
The documentary, made by students in the Career and Technical Education program, will be on YouTube at some point.
And the annual Blue Pride Spirit of Community Award will be presented.
The highlight of the night will be shutting the lights off at the old school.
A high bidder will win the opportunity to actually flip the switch at the end of the night.
The school opened on Rathbun Willard Drive in 1962. An addition was opened in 1973.
The school is slated for demolition once it closes for good on June 21, the last day of school.