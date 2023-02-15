NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The last of four defendants who participated in a multi-million dollar steroid distribution ring led by a North Attleboro man pleaded guilty to unrelated drug trafficking charges Wednesday.
Mason A. Nieves, 30, of Providence, admitted in U.S. District Court in Providence to possessing 251 grams of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and a loaded 9 mm handgun.
His arrest on Feb. 9, 2021 at his Providence apartment came about a week after pleading guilty to helping package and mail thousands of packages of steroids for David M. Esser, 48, of North Attleboro.
Last April, Esser, a factory worker turned steroid distribution kingpin, was sentenced to six years in prison and fined $10,000. He also forfeited over $400,000 to the federal government.
A lawyer for Nieves noted in a court filing that although Nieves willingly participated in the ring, he was merely “a spoke in the wheel in which the hub was Esser.”
In April 2021, Esser’s ex-wife, Alison Sheperd Esser, 41, and her fiancé, James McLaughlin, 34, were sentenced to six months of home confinement with two years of probation for their role in mailing steroids to customers.
Nieves has been held at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls since his arrest in the Providence drug case. He now faces sentencing on both cases on June 1 before Judge John McConnell.
In the Providence case, the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force executed a search warrant at Nieves’ apartment, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Lowell said.
In addition to the fentanyl and the semi-automatic pistol, Lowell said police found drug dealing paraphernalia and almost $1,600 in his apartment.
The prosecutor said Nieves was arrested without incident, was cooperative with investigators and admitting to selling fentanyl in a recorded interview with police.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 40 years on a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute related to the Providence case.
The conspiracy charge in the steroid case carries a maximum of 10 years. But prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence at or below the sentencing guidelines to be determined by the court, according to his plea agreement.
