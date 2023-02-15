U.S. District Court Providence

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The last of four defendants who participated in a multi-million dollar steroid distribution ring led by a North Attleboro man pleaded guilty to unrelated drug trafficking charges Wednesday.

Mason A. Nieves, 30, of Providence, admitted in U.S. District Court in Providence to possessing 251 grams of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

