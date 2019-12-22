The rush of last-minute Christmas shopping was on over the weekend, marking a crush of cars on area roadways en route to stores.
With a shortened holiday shopping season due to the late date of Thanksgiving, many people had to juggle work, school and family schedules at a more frenetic pace than the previous year, leaving little time to purchase the necessary presents.
On Sunday afternoon, numerous traffic jams could be found all through the area as shoppers set on the same goal tried to reach their destinations.
The shops at Patriot Place, from the North Marketplace down through the South Marketplace, saw plenty of foot traffic and full parking areas, but one patron, Kristen Bortolotti of Foxboro, found the area "less busy" than elsewhere.
Bortolotti found her own last-minute, "anything sports-related" gifts for her brother and father at Olympia Sports.
"I find it easier to wait, because I know what I want to get," she said.
Another patron, Erin Kahwati, had been attending her son's hockey game not far from Patriot Place, and chose the shopping plaza for her gifts because of the convenient location and the stores' variety.
Kahwati, who lives in Groton, which is near the New Hampshire border, favored Patriot Place's Pro Shop, Vineyard Vines, and the Go! Calendars, Toys and Games store.
Several different toys and board games from Go! were stuffed in Kahwati's shopping bag, and the next stop was a gift for her husband at Vineyard Vines.
"It's nice to mix it up a bit," Kahwati said of her purchases.
At the Christmas Tree Shop in Patriot Place, dozens of shoppers hurried to their cars with carts full of gifts, wrapping paper and gift boxes, while patrons inside the store wheeled equally full shopping carts or just carried a few smaller items, such as holiday cards and festive gift bags.
The shopping plaza in Plainville was a maze of traffic as drivers attempted not just to enter, but exit the area. Along with T.J. Maxx and Stop & Shop, Target was a hub of activity as patrons carried multiple bags bulging with gifts and wrapping paper.
Karen Arvidson of Wrentham, who had a shopping cart of toys for her five grandchildren, was accompanied by her daughter, Kara Duysen, who flew out from Anita, Iowa, to Massachusetts for the holiday.
Duysen had not wanted to make the trip by plane with multiple gifts in the suitcases, so last-minute shopping locally was the way to go.
While the Legos in the toy section had already flown off the shelves, requiring some gift substitution for Duysen and Arvidson, "Surprisingly, there's still a lot of stuff on the shelves," Duysen said.
Another Target shopper, Stephanie Smith of Salem, had her cart so full of toys for the six children between her and her boyfriend Kurt Stenmark of Walpole, that she had to pull it along by the front end.
Both Smith and Stenmark's busy work schedules -- Smith works at Salem Hospital and Stenmark owns his own company -- had not permitted much time for shopping.
However, Smith was able to effectively plan their buying time.
"It's good to know, 'What am I getting for each person?' and 'What stores are going to have the best deals?'" Smith said.
While the stores in the Emerald Square mall had no shortage of deals for the last-minute buyers, getting there required a bit of patience. By mid-afternoon on Sunday, traffic on Route 1 North extended as far back as South Attleboro, and parking places were few and far between. Inside the mall, hundreds of shoppers hustled from store to store with numerous shopping bags in their hands.
Natasha Fortune and Ray Rodriguez, both of Providence, took a breather in the relaxing chairs on the third floor, next to the food court.
Fortune, whose work schedule consists of "long days," was shopping for her children and her mother, and said she still was not done rounding up her purchases.
"I'm tired, but it'll be over soon," she said.
