ATTLEBORO — The final suspect sought in connection with an alleged bank fraud ring in which about $1 million worth of bogus checks were deposited in banks in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including two in Attleboro, has been arrested in California.
Edmilson Rodriques, 20, of Providence, named in an indictment in U.S. District Court in Providence along with six others in April 2019, was found sleeping in a vehicle in a Culver City, Ca. hotel parking lot on Aug. 19, according to the R.I. U.S. Attorney’s office.
Inside the vehicle, Culver City Police allegedly located an assortment of driver’s licenses, Social Security numbers, credit cards, and checks in the name of several individuals other than Rodrigues or the other individual also found inside the vehicle with Rodrigues.
Rodrigues is one of six individuals, all of Providence, named in an indictment, who are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and bank fraud in what is called a “card cracking” scheme. A seventh individual is charged with conspiracy to commit fraud.
Among the banks targeted in Massachusetts included Citizen Bank branches in South Attleboro and Attleboro, according to the indictment.
In a “card cracking” scheme, a group of people create counterfeit checks and recruit complicit bank account holders. The holders allow use of their accounts for the deposit of bogus checks and the use of their ATM cards to withdraw funds prior to the bank determining that the checks are counterfeit.
It is alleged that over the past six years, members of the conspiracy created and deposited about $1 million worth of bogus checks in banks in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The other six individuals named in the indictment were previously arrested and arraigned in U.S. District Court in Providence. Rodrigues is detained in federal custody following an appearance in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. He will be returned to Rhode Island by the U.S. Marshals Service and arraigned at a later date in U.S. District Court in Providence.
