ATTLEBORO — A jury has awarded $4.56 million to the family of a 57-year-old city resident who died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Walter J. Bunker, 57, of Attleboro, died March 27, 2014, of what a lawsuit filed on behalf of his family contends was an undiagnosed and untreated stroke.
The verdict rendered Friday in Bristol County Superior Court in New Bedford was against Dr. Ranbir Dhillon of Neurology Partners, which has an office at 76 Park St. in Attleboro.
Dhillon is a neurologist contracted by Sturdy Hospital.
Adam Satin of Lubin & Meyer, a Boston medical malpractice law firm representing the deceased’s family, was lead trial attorney for the case.
“He was on call at this time the gentleman was presented to the hospital,” Satin told The Sun Chronicle of Dhillon. “Mr. Bunker went to the emergency room because he was having symptoms consistent with a stroke.”
“Dr. Dhillon was the doctor who was consulted, and when he consulted with the patient he knew the patient should have” two procedures, Satin said.
One was a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), technology that produces three dimensional anatomical images often used for disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment monitoring.
The other procedure was a Magnetic Resonance Angiography/angiogram, or MRA, a type of MRI that uses a magnetic field, radio waves and a computer to evaluate blood vessels and help identify abnormalities.
“He didn’t order that study immediately but rather gave it routine priority,” Satin said.
A machine used for the procedures was not working at the time, but the doctor should have ordered the patient transferred to another hospital, Satin said.
“The next morning his stroke progressed,” Satin said. “If he was transferred, the cause of the stroke would have been diagnosed and treated. Nobody did anything about it.”
The case was tried for two weeks before Judge Raffi Yessayan, and the jury deliberated for five hours before returning the verdict, which includes interest.
The award was for the two adult children of Bunker who are the beneficiaries of his estate, their lawyer said.
“The tragedy of this case is that Mr. Bunker would be alive had the defendant neurologist recognized the urgency of the situation and obtained the necessary imaging that was clearly needed,” Satin said.
The case dragged on because of some continuances and the pandemic.
“The pandemic threw these cases in a tailspin. There was no way this case could be tried between 2020 and 2022,” Satin said. “These cases often take a long time to get through the system.”
The verdict can be appealed.
Dhillon’s attorney, Jennifer Boyd Herlihy, of the Boston law firm of Adler, Cohen, Harvey, Wakeman and Guekguezian, who specializes in medical malpractice lawsuits, didn’t respond Friday night to a request for a comment.
The doctor’s office was closed, and the office’s answering service told the newspaper to call Monday.
“We extend our sympathies to the patient’s family,” Justine Zilliken, chief strategy officer for Sturdy, said in a statement. “Sturdy Memorial Hospital was not named in this lawsuit which pertains to an event that happened nine years ago.
“Though Dr. Dhillon is not an employee of Sturdy Memorial Hospital nor a Sturdy Memorial Hospital neurologist, he provides care here and is a well-respected neurologist in the community,” Zilliken added.
Dhillon has also been affiliated with Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and has about three decades of experience in his field.
Bunker, a master electrician by trade, owned and operated Bunker Electric for over 35 years. He lived in Attleboro for his last 22 years, and before that lived in Stoughton, his obituary said.
Bunker was survived by his longtime companion Kate Carter with whom he lived, and his children, Jacqueline M. Bunker of Weymouth, and Michael Walter Bunker of Waltham.