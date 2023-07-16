Rainy Sunday
Buy Now

A Jeep, aptly named High Tide, in a flooded portion of Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro during heavy rains on Sunday.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

Waves of heavy rainfall along with thunder rolled through the Attleboro area starting in the morning and lasting into the night, causing flooding along some local streets, yards and basements.

Just before 3 p.m., the area of 531 Pleasant St. (Route 123) in Attleboro was flooded to such an extent public works crews were notified.