ATTLEBORO — Tuesday was the last day of school in Attleboro, but there will still be some teaching going on at Attleboro High over the next two weeks, right up until it’s scheduled to be torn down.
A number of law enforcement agencies will be using the school for training.
Much of it will involve door breaching, according to criminal justice teacher Tobey Reed, who has been with the Attleboro School Department for 23 years.
The one exception is the Attleboro Police Department, which will undergo active shooter training, he said.
Reed said he had an FBI agent in for one of his classes and mentioned the school was closing and slated to be razed.
That piqued the agent’s interest and the agent asked if AHS could be used for training before it was demolished.
Reed reached out to facilities manager Jason Parenteau and the training sessions were arranged.
“We’d love to train in place where we don’t have to worry about breaking things,” Reed remembers the agent saying.
Then Reed reached out to other agencies to see if they would also like to use the building and a number did, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the state police and Attleboro police.
Reed said he’s divided the building so that each law enforcement agency will have its own area.
The state police will be in the high school on Monday, Homeland Security on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the FBI on Friday.
It’s not certain which agencies will allow photos, but Reed said the FBI won’t. He said they are “super secretive.” Reed asked if he and others could watch, but was told “no.”
“They don’t want anybody to see what they are doing,” he said.
On the Tuesday after Independence Day, the Attleboro Police Department is scheduled to conduct active shooter training.
And on Wednesday the Metro-Law Enforcement Council will be using the school for SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) training.
And finally on Friday the Mass. Police Training Council will be using the building to teach door breaching, Reed said.
It will be the last teaching and learning hurrah for the 60-year-old school.
“People will be learning here until the last minute,” Reed said.
Reed has been teaching criminal justice, which is part of the Career and Technical Education program, since 2017, when it was established.
Prior to that, he was a social studies teacher.
