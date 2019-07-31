ATTLEBORO -- The MBTA is planning to renovate some of the South Attleboro commuter rail station, but the intended work falls far short of what local lawmakers want.
The lawmakers want something done about deteriorating steel on stairways and an overhead walkway that commuters use. One of the three stairways is closed.
The stairs and walkway allow commuters to get from the station parking lot over a road and railroad tracks to the outbound boarding platform.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, pointed out the metal in the stairs and walkway is rusted and rotted to the point where there are holes big enough to put a hand through. He questioned whether the stairs are safe.
One stair has a hole more than a foot long.
The local legislative delegation wrote to the MBTA in May to say they have received numerous complaints about the station from constituents who ride the train.
Aside from Hawkins, the delegation includes state Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, and state Sens. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and Becca Rausch, D-Needham.
Hawkins said he went back to the station earlier this week and the conditions were so bad he took photos to submit to the MBTA.
"It was worse than I thought," he said.
The MBTA said some work has been done on the structure in the past, including repairs to steel members of the pier towers that support the pedestrian bridge in 13 locations, and to bottom chords of the pedestrian bridge truss in two locations.
New plans call for new lighting at platforms and parking lots, new bench seating at platforms with new signage, crosswalks for easier accessibility to platform from both parking lots, and a revised parking layout at the main lot, which will result in a net gain of seven spaces.
The project and design will cost an estimated $4.9 million.
But, the new work will not include replacing or repairing the rusted portions of the stairs and walkway.
There had been discussion earlier this year about building a new station in another location, closer to the Pawtucket border off Interstate 95. But the MBTA is going ahead with renovations to the current location, Hawkins said.
The station is adjacent to the Bristol Place shopping plaza off Route 1A, which has a Market Basket and Home Depot.
