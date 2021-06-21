BOSTON -- The lawyer for an Attleboro man facing federal drug trafficking charges pleaded Monday for his release to home confinement while his case is pending.
During a video detention hearing, public defender Rebecca Thrall said her client, Robert Roscoe, 30, has health issues that place him at risk for contracting COVID-19 if he is kept in jail pending trial.
She argued her client has a 4-year-old daughter, is employed and is not a flight risk or a danger. She said Roscoe lives with his mother and could be kept on home confinement with a monitoring bracelet.
Roscoe pleaded not guilty last week in U.S. District Court in Boston to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl.
Prosecutors allege Roscoe worked for Ozair Pereira, 33, of Brockton, dealing fentanyl in February through March, but Thrall said her client is only alleged to have participated in one sale in February.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Phol acknowledged that Pereira was the target of the investigation but said Roscoe was videotaped selling fentanyl to a federal informant.
Pereira faces a detention hearing Friday.
Phol called the case against Roscoe “overwhelming” and he was videotaped dealing “one of the most dangerous drugs” while on probation for drug distribution and gun charges.
Phol argued Roscoe should be held in jail pending trial because he is a career criminal with a record for armed robbery, breaking and entering, assault and battery on a police and weapons charges over the course of a decade.
Federal Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley took the case under advisement so she can review any health records submitted by the defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.