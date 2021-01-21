FRANKLIN — A Worcester man facing gun charges stemming from a shooting that left an Attleboro man dead was an assault victim and should not have been charged, his lawyer said Thursday.
Marcus Thibodeau, 26, is free on $1,000 cash bail after pleading innocent Wednesday in Dedham Superior Court.
He faces charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and two counts of misleading police, but is not charged with the fatal shooting.
The charges stem from an investigation into the Oct. 29 shooting of 26-year-old DeAndre A. Scott at his former girlfriend’s home on Elmwood Street in Franklin.
Scott, a former Franklin man who moved to Pine Street in Attleboro, was allegedly armed with a knife when he and another man went inside the house.
Scott allegedly argued with the woman before moving to a bedroom where Thibodeau was. A gun discharged and Scott fell to the floor with a bullet wound to the chest, according to court papers.
He was pronounced dead an hour later at Milford Regional Medical Center.
“Mr. Thibodeau and his girlfriend, while in their home, were the victims of an armed assault. As a result of that armed assault, one of the intruders was shot,” Franklin defense lawyer Joseph Cataldo said.
“Given the circumstances of the case, we believe no charges should have been filed against Mr. Thibodeau.”
The man who accompanied Scott to the house told police he tried to stop Scott after he grabbed a knife. He said Scott went into the darkened bedroom when the shot went off, according to court papers
The man told police Thibodeau came out of the room and said, “What was I supposed to do? He came at me.”
Police say Thibodeau called 911 and told a dispatcher someone had been shot but did not give any details.
Thibodeau allegedly told another woman that Scott pulled a knife on him and showed her “a poke on his leg.”
The woman told police Thibodeau said he warned Scott multiple times to back away “and asked to settle the issue with hands and just fight,” according to court papers.
Police say that when the woman asked Thibodeau whether he shot Scott, “he would not speak on that matter.”
Police recovered a .380-caliber shell in the home but did not find the gun.
Thibodeau was indicted last month after police discovered a Snap Chat video on a cellphone allegedly showing him holding a .380-caliber pistol.
He appeared in court for arraignment with his lawyer. In addition to bail, he agreed to have no contact with witnesses in the case, Cataldo said.
