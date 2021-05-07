MANSFIELD — A lawyer for a suspect accused of breaking into 50 cars in town and Easton said Friday the alleged spree was fueled by a drug addiction.
The disclosure about William Molloy, 20, of Easton, came in Attleboro District Court when his lawyer pleaded for lesser bail than the $17,000 cash recommended by the prosecution.
Fall River defense lawyer Michael Solomon said Molloy has only a minimal criminal record and was looking for knickknacks to support his drug habit.
Referring to Molloy’s alleged confession to police, Solomon said his client cooperated with police and gave them “this case on a silver platter.”
Molloy had a minimal criminal record with no history of missing court dates, Solomon said, adding that the purpose of bail was not punishment.
“He’s clearly not a savvy criminal. He’s not a career criminal,” Solomon said.
Molloy was apprehended outside his home on Feb. 18 after he allegedly fled from Mansfield police at the Heron Crest condominiums on Route 106, police said.
As a result of the Mansfield investigation, Easton police seized an AR-15 assault-style rifle, ammunition and body armor from his home, according to court records.
He is being held without bail on weapons charges in the Easton case and has been deemed a danger to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.