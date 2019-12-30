MANSFIELD — The lawyer for Town Manager Kevin Dumas wants a judge to throw out one of the charges against him related to his drunken driving arrest in Provincetown in November.
Fall River defense lawyer Melissa Hendrie argues in court papers filed in Orleans District Court that police lacked probable cause to charge Dumas, 43, with driving to endanger.
A hearing was scheduled Jan. 7 to hear arguments to dismiss the charge.
Dumas was arrested Nov. 16 after police got a call around 6 a.m. about a man sleeping in a car in the parking lot of the Provincetown Bike Shack on Shank Painter Road.
Police said officers found the car’s engine running and woke up Dumas, who was reclined in the driver’s seat. They allege he exhibited signs of intoxication and failed roadside sobriety tests.
Dumas has pleaded innocent to drunken driving and driving to endanger. But Hendrie said police lack probable cause for the endangering charge.
“In this case,” Hendrie wrote, “no one saw Mr. Dumas driving his car. There was no evidence of speeding, damage to the car or surrounding areas, nor was there any indication of erratic driving. Mr. Dumas was simply sleeping in his car when officers arrived.”
No trial date has been scheduled in the case.
