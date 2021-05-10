NORFOLK -- The lawyer for a school bus driver charged with having a loaded handgun while driving his route with children aboard said Monday that his client regrets the incident.
Lawyer Paul Errico said he did not know why his client, 65-year-old David Tripp of Norfolk, had the gun with him, but added it was not his normal practice.
Police believe the gun slipped out of Tripp’s pocket last Thursday morning when he leaned over a seat while cleaning the bus after dropping off elementary school students.
The gun was found by a King Philip Middle School student that afternoon on a seat at the rear of the bus when Tripp picked up students from the school to bring them home, according to police.
“He’s devastated by this. He understands the seriousness of it. It was a mistake. It was an accident. He understands the potential tragedy that could have happened,” Errico told The Sun Chronicle after Tripp’s arraignment in Wrentham District Court.
Tripp was arrested Friday and spent the weekend in jail, held on $25,000 cash bail. He was released Monday on his own recognizance.
The court entered an innocent plea on his behalf to charges of reckless endangerment of a child, improper storage of a firearm near a minor, intimidation of a witness and carrying a firearm on a campus.
No students touched the weapon and one even refused to when another student said, “hold it up,” according to a police report.
Police say Tripp saw the commotion and retrieved the gun before driving the bus out of the middle school parking lot to bring the students home.
The gun, a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, was seized by police from Tripp's home at 28 Holbrook St. in Norfolk. His license to carry firearms has been suspended by Police Chief Charles Stone.
Tripp worked for school transportation contractor, W.T. Holmes Transportation in Norfolk, for about 15 years without any issues and was well liked by the children, the company owner told police.
A Holmes official was not available to comment Monday about Tripp's employment status, but a person who answered the phone at the family-owned company referred a reporter to a statement released after the arrest.
The statement said nothing like the incident has even occurred in the company's almost 90-year history, and the company would continue to cooperate with authorities in the investigation.
The company provided police with bus videotape which police say helped them in the investigation along with witness statements.
The incident was “the first time in our history that such an event occurred and we will endeavor to make sure it is the last,” the company said.
“We are immensely grateful that no child was harmed (Thursday) and are thankful for the actions of the police, school officials, parents and children who brought this matter to light,” it said.
School officials, who said they were concerned and angered by the incident, have been Tripp from driving students in the district.
When he was questioned by authorities, Tripp initially was not forthcoming about the incident, according to a police report.
He allegedly told police the weapon was an air-soft gun that he threw into the woods on Main Street on his way home after work. A police K9 unit checked the area and did not find a gun.
Tripp did not acknowledge having the gun on the bus until he was confronted by video evidence and statements from the students, according to the report.
Errico said his client was remorseful about the incident.
“He will take responsibility for his actions,” the lawyer said.
The case was continued to July for a pretrial conference.
