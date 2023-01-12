K9 Mac announced 9-23-22

Seekonk school resource officer Kevin Nagle holds Mac, the police department’s comfort dog, at a gathering with Police Chief Dean Isabella in September to announce the dog’s name.

 SEEKONK POLICE

SEEKONK -- Police Chief Dean Isabella was not planning on leaving the department even though he expressed interest in the chief’s vacancy in Providence, his lawyer said Thursday.

Attorney Eric Barinsky said Isabella wrote a draft of a letter expressing an interest in the vacancy in Providence, which has not been posted, but did not send it to city officials.

