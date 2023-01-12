SEEKONK -- Police Chief Dean Isabella was not planning on leaving the department even though he expressed interest in the chief’s vacancy in Providence, his lawyer said Thursday.
Attorney Eric Barinsky said Isabella wrote a draft of a letter expressing an interest in the vacancy in Providence, which has not been posted, but did not send it to city officials.
The draft was dated Dec. 29, 2022 and was sent from Isabella’s official Seekonk email to his personal email address on Jan. 5, WPRI Channel 12 television reported.
Isabella was told he was being placed on administrative leave that day, which was a day after the selectmen cited a strategy session on his contract as the reason on its agenda to conduct a private meeting.
Isabella is in the second year of a three-year contract that ends in December. Each side is required to notify the other about six months before the contract ends on whether they intend to renew the agreement, Barinsky said.
“He was lining up his options in the event the board of selectmen wanted to go another way,” Barinsky said of the draft letter.
It was never Isabella’s intent to seek another job, the lawyer said. Crime has gone down in the two years Isabella has been chief, morale in the department is high and he was on the way to getting the department accredited, Barinsky said.
The town manager had no reason to place him on administrative leave and will have no reason to rescind his contract if the selectmen vote to do so at their meeting Wednesday, the lawyer said.
In a statement Tuesday, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said the select board plans to rescind Isabella’s appointment. He said he thought the department “needed a directional shift.”
Cadime did not immediately respond to an email Thursday on Barinsky’s statements.
Barinsky said doing “due diligence” in exploring other options in the event the town planned to not renew his contract is not cause to place him on leave or rescind his contract.
Isabella became police chief in December 2020 after a series of troubled appointments of other chiefs.
In 2019, former police chief Frank John was placed on leave after only a few months following the resignation of former chief Craig Mace in 2018.
Christopher Mackenzie was initially appointed to replace John, but Cadime rescinded the offer and appointed Isabella, a Providence police captain.
WPRI reported Isabella believes the reason why the town wants to part ways is because of a Dec. 30 GoLocalProv article about him being one of the contenders for Providence police chief.
The GoLocalProv article also referred to a Providence Journal article about a 1998 incident where Isabella was accused of misappropriating $3,100 from a Providence Police Department account when he was employed there.
The Providence Journal reported that unlike most no-contest pleas, Isabella, a sergeant at the time, did not acknowledge any wrongdoing but lost his rank. The incident was widely reported at the time.
WPRI reported that Isabella said the town was aware of the incident when they appointed him.
