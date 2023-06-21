ATTLEBORO — The lawyer for a Pawtucket resident accused of attacking a man over a parking spot last weekend in South Attleboro and later choking a police officer said Wednesday the alleged assaults were “out of character.”
James M. Pressley, 24, attended Johnson & Wales University on a scholarship where he obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business, Attleboro lawyer Mark Beland said during a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court.
The Connecticut native, who has no prior arrest record, was deemed a dangerous person by Judge Gloriann Moroney after a 20-minute hearing and ordered held without bail. The judge reviewed police reports, witness’ statements and photographs of injuries suffered by a police officer, but no witnesses were called.
Pressley was arrested around 5 p.m. Friday after he allegedly attacked a man who took a parking spot in front of a Chipotle at the Shoppes at Mayfaire on Route 1 in. He allegedly then threatened a bystander with a knife when he attempted to intervene, according to prosecutors.
Police say Pressley then choked Officer Janice Churchill when she and three other officers attempted to arrest him after his car was stopped on Angeline Street near the plaza.
He allegedly refused to get out of the car and accused the officers of stopping him because he is Black.
Assistant District Attorney Eric Demoura said Pressley told police the only way they could get him out of the vehicle was to shoot him.
Pressley was only subdued after police used pepper spray and a taser gun to bring him under control, DeMoura said during the hearing, adding that Churchill was out of work for three days due to her injuries, which required hospital attention.
“The entirety of this situation is set off over a parking spot,” DeMoura said.
The judge rejected Beland’s request to allow his client to go free on bail to live with his parents in Connecticut and travel to work in Rhode Island, with the condition he have no contact with the three alleged victims.
Beland said his client has recently suffered seizures and mental health issues that developed afterwards. “The allegations are out of character,” Beland told the judge.
Pressley has pleaded innocent to eight charges including assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and strangulation.
He can be held for up to 120 days without bail under the dangerousness law while the prosecution prepares for trial.
Attleboro lawyer James Caramanica, who is taking the case, said he will appeal the judge’s ruling to superior court.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
