James Pressley

James M. Pressley, right, appears in Attleboro District Court.

 David Linton/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — The lawyer for a Pawtucket resident accused of attacking a man over a parking spot last weekend in South Attleboro and later choking a police officer said Wednesday the alleged assaults were “out of character.”

James M. Pressley, 24, attended Johnson & Wales University on a scholarship where he obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business, Attleboro lawyer Mark Beland said during a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.