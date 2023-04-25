MANSFIELD — The lawyer for a witness against a local woman charged in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend is firing back at defense claims about her involvement in the case.
High profile Brockton lawyer Kevin Reddington, who represents Jennifer McCabe, told The Sun Chronicle Tuesday that his client is being smeared by lawyers for Karen Read of Mansfield.
Read, 43, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, the night of Jan. 28, 2022. Read allegedly backed into him with her SUV outside a Canton home and left him to die in a snowstorm.
Read has pleaded not guilty in Dedham Superior Court and is free on $75,000 cash bail.
In court filings, her lawyers cast blame on others, including McCabe, who were attending an after-party at the Canton home of Boston Police Officer Brian Albert after a night of bar hopping. McCabe, the defense claims, participated in a cover-up so O’Keefe’s death could be pinned on Read.
The defense lawyers say a forensic search of McCabe’s phone revealed a Google search for the phrase “Ho(w) long to die in cold” hours before O’Keefe was found in the snow outside the house.
But Reddington said the defense team’s claims are baseless and that his client is bearing the brunt of wild speculation surrounding the case.
“She is a very caring person. She cooperated with the police. She answered all their questions. She testified before the grand jury. The next thing you know she gets smeared by the defense team,” Reddington said.
McCabe took and passed a polygraph examination given by one expert. The results, confirmed by another polygraph expert, said there was “no deception indicated,” Reddington said.
“She’s really not involved in these wild conspiracies,” he said.
O’Keefe was pronounced dead after being taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. A state medical examiner says he suffered multiple skull fractures, cuts above his right eye and the left side his nose, abrasions to his right arm and hypothermia.
Read’s defense lawyers say in a motion that photographs of the injuries are consistent with someone who was beaten and that O’Keefe suffered bites from an animal, likely a dog.
The defense team, high profile Los Angeles lawyer Alan Jackson and David Yannetti of Boston, has a motion asking the court to grant them access to all cell phones used or possessed by Brian Albert from Jan. 28, 2022 to the present.
The defense wants an expert to perform a forensic examination of communications on the phones from between Jan. 28, 2022 and Feb. 5, 2022.
The spokesman for the Norfolk County district attorney’s office has said the prosecution will file a detailed written response to the defense motion in court. A hearing is scheduled May 3.
