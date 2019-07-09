ATTLEBORO — A man charged with forcing a Norton woman to perform a sex act and robbing her of $100 is being falsely accused, his lawyer argued Tuesday during a hearing in Attleboro District Court.
Thomas Finnerty Jr. of Dorchester said the woman accusing his client, 20-year-old Rocco A. LaMattina II of Pembroke, made up the allegations because she was angry she did not get the marijuana she was promised after paying $100.
The woman says she met the defendant in his van in her driveway on June 22 to buy marijuana. She alleges he unexpectedly grabbed her head and forced her to perform a sex act.
LaMattina has pleaded innocent to charges of aggravated rape, indecent assault and battery and unarmed robbery.
Following a dangerousness hearing, LaMattina was set to post $2,500 cash bail and be released with a GPS monitoring bracelet. He was ordered to remain on home confinement with his father and stay away from the alleged victim.
Judge Daniel O’Shea also ordered him to obtain mental health treatment that was ordered in an unrelated domestic violence case and refrain from drugs and alcohol, among other conditions.
The prosecution had argued that LaMattina posed a danger to the community because of the nature of the allegations and a prior history of violent offenses, including domestic assault and battery in a case involving family members a few years ago.
Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poirier argued that the defendant should be held without bail because there were no lesser means of insuring the public’s safety.
Finnerty argued that none of the family members are in fear of his client and said they now support him. The defense lawyer also said no one was injured in the incident.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.