SEEKONK -- Ousted police chief Dean Isabella will be filing a lawsuit in federal court seeking more than $1 million in damages for rescinding his contract without cause, his lawyer said Thursday.
Eric Brainsky said the board of selectmen’s decision Wednesday night to rescind his client’s contract violated Isabella’s federal and state constitutional rights.
The board’s action “caused irreparable harm to my client’s reputation and ability to work” in addition to causing psychological and emotional trauma to him and his family, Barinsky said.
Isabella was in the second year of a three-year contract which ends in December 2023. He will no longer be chief effective Friday.
Isabella’s ouster by selectmen continues the turmoil at the top of the police department.
Isabella took the helm in December 2020 after Town Manager Shawn Cadime initially appointed Christopher Mackenzie, only to rescind the offer soon afterwards.
Mackenzie was initially appointed after former police chief Frank John was placed on leave in 2019 without any public explanation. He succeeded former chief Craig Mace who resigned in 2018.
Isabella’s contract requires the town to provide a cause for termination, Barinsky said, and the selectmen did not provide one.
“They said they wanted a directional shift, whatever that means,” Brainsky said.
Cadime placed Isabella on administrative leave and issued a statement earlier this month saying the board would rescind Isabella’s contract citing the need for a “directional shift” in the department.
Brainsky said Isabella made a statement to the board regarding their decision.
“He feels the town’s actions are an aberration and totally unjustified,” Brainsky said.
Once the case is decided in court, Brainsky said Isabella’s rights “will be fully vindicated.”
