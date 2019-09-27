ATTLEBORO — The lawyer for a North Attleboro man charged in an alleged large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation said Friday that the case against his client should be dismissed for lack of evidence.
At a hearing in Attleboro District Court, Brockton lawyer Joseph Krowski Jr. argued that his client, Mark P. Rioux, 36, is a real estate agent who believed he was engaged in a legitimate transaction with a co-defendant looking to rent and make improvements to two units at 46 Eddy St. in Attleboro.
Rioux is also listed in city and state records as an owner and partner in Nova Farms, a legitimate marijuana business also known as Bristol County Wellness Center, proposed for Attleboro. The state Cannabis Control Commission suspended the company’s licenses following Rioux’s arrest on a drug conspiracy charge.
Krowski said that text messages police obtained from the cellphone of the co-defendant in the case, 39-year-old Marshall Muir of Warwick, contained no evidence of illegal activity or knowledge of an illegal marijuana growing operation.
“My client didn’t even go to the property. Didn’t go there. Didn’t set foot on it,” Krowski said.
Reading portions of texts concerning a lease and forming a limited liability corporation, Krowski said he has never heard of a drug trafficker discussing those matters in his two decades of practicing law.
“What DTO (drug trafficking organization) goes to the secretary of state’s office and sets up an LLC?,” Krowski asked.
He also argued that Rioux was arrested unlawfully and had his due process rights violated. He said his client was entitled to a show cause hearing before a magistrate in which police would have had to demonstrate that they had probable cause for charging Rioux.
Krowski is also opposing the prosecution’s request to amend the complaint against his client to specify that the alleged drug conspiracy violation was trafficking in marijuana.
“My client should have not been charged as a matter of law. Not even a close call,” Krowski said afterwards.
Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan argued that there was probable cause to charge Rioux. He also argued that it would not be difficult to determine whether a marijuana growing operation is illegal because legal growing operations are strictly regulated and their locations are well publicized.
During the investigation, Attleboro police seized 143 marijuana plants inside buildings at Eddy Street on July 16 along with sophisticated growing equipment. Police estimated the street value of the plants, once harvested, at up to $570,000.
Muir was arrested a day later after he allegedly drove near the warehouse while police were outside. He has pleaded innocent to trafficking marijuana.
In a letter to the commission, Nova Farms LLC President Derek Ross has denied that the company was involved in the Eddy Street operation.
Rioux has pleaded innocent.
The judge on Friday took the case under advisement.
