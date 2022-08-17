william brown in court 8-17-22

William Brown, 59, of Pawtucket, is arraigned Wednesday in Attleboro District Court with his lawyer, Jennifer Lokitus, at his side.

 DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — The lawyer for a Pawtucket man accused of making a bomb threat at a Norton company said Wednesday her client had no intention of carrying out what was a joking comment to a co-worker.

Norton lawyer Jennifer Lokitus said 59-year-old William Brown made the comment to the co-worker after both had received written reprimands.

