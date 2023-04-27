MANSFIELD — Lawyers for a local woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV want the clothing he was wearing when he died and other pieces of evidence for independent testing.
In papers filed Wednesday in Dedham Superior Court, lawyers for Karen Read also asked to inspect the tail light and data recorder in her Lexus SUV.
In addition, they want access to autopsy and DNA evidence and copies of surveillance videos from the Canton Public Library.
Read, 43, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and drunken driving in the death of Police Officer John O’Keefe.
Prosecutors say O’Keefe died on Jan. 28, 2022 when Read backed over him outside the Canton house of another Boston police officer and left him to die in a snowstorm after a night of bar hopping.
But her lawyers, high profile Los Angeles attorney Alan Jackson and David Yannetti of Boston, say Read is innocent and argue the evidence points to other witnesses being responsible for O’Keefe’s death.
They say the police investigation is rife with conflicts of interest and question accounts by witnesses that O’Keefe never entered the house to join a party.
The defense team says their previous court-approved requests for evidence have been ignored. The items have been stored at a state police laboratory for over a year, including evidence they say will clear Read.
Lawyers say video from cameras at the Canton Public Library will help confirm how the taillight on her SUV was broken. Read drove by the library on her way back to O’Keefe’s house after dropping him off in Canton, they say.
The defense team believes the video will show the taillight was broken when she backed into O’Keefe’s SUV in his garage the following morning rather than from striking O’Keefe hours earlier as the prosecution claims, according to the court filing.
They suggest autopsy photos show that O’Keefe was beaten and possibly bitten by a dog and want DNA testing for his wounds.
Two weeks ago, the defense filed papers saying cellphone data they obtained raised doubts about the prosecution’s case, including a witness who made a Google search for “ho(w) long to die in cold” hours before O’Keefe’s body was allegedly discovered.
A spokesman for the Norfolk County district attorney’s office has said prosecutors will file a written response in court. A hearing is scheduled May 3.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.