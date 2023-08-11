Leaked Documents Investigation

Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, of North Dighton, appears in U.S. District Court in Boston in April in this artist’s depiction.

 Margaret SmalL / The Associated Press / The Associated Press

DIGHTON — Lawyers for the local Air National Guard member accused of leaking military secrets on the internet argue he would not financially ruin his family or “become a lifelong fugitive” by fleeing the country is he is let out of jail pending trial.

The lawyers for 21-year-old Jack D. Teixeira of North Dighton noted in a federal court filing Thursday that his close-knit family stands by him despite the accusations against him. The lawyers say Teixeira is unlikely to betray them for a “lifelong estrangement from his home and family.”

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.