DIGHTON — Lawyers for the local Air National Guard member accused of leaking military secrets on the internet argue he would not financially ruin his family or “become a lifelong fugitive” by fleeing the country is he is let out of jail pending trial.
The lawyers for 21-year-old Jack D. Teixeira of North Dighton noted in a federal court filing Thursday that his close-knit family stands by him despite the accusations against him. The lawyers say Teixeira is unlikely to betray them for a “lifelong estrangement from his home and family.”
Teixeira, a 2020 Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School graduate who became a cyber-defense operations journeyman in the Guard, is asking a U.S. District Court judge to reverse the magistrate judge’s ruling to hold him in jail pending trial on espionage charges.
His lawyers are asking that he be freed on bail with pretrial conditions that they say would “reasonably assure that he will not financially ruin his family or choose to suffer lifelong estrangement from them, particularly when he has no discernible ideological desire to do so.”
Prosecutors last week argued in court papers that Teixeira should remain in jail pending trial, arguing the charges give him an incentive to flee the country and posed a risk to public safety and national security.
They say Teixeira destroyed evidence, engaged in violent rhetoric, searched government databases for reports on mass killings, made comments online supporting a terrorist attack at the World Cup and had an “unhealthy obsession with firearms.”
But Teixeira’s lawyers, Brendan Kelley, Allen Franco and Michael Bachrach, downplayed the prosecution’s concerns, saying the government was relying on speculation and unsupported assumptions about Teixeira’s alleged danger to the community.
Teixeira’s comments “were shared primarily among teenagers on a forum dedicated to war/combat-based videogames,” his lawyers argued.
“The government endeavors to stretch these comments to insinuate that Mr. Teixeira has a present desire to physically harm others. However, the government has failed to show that Mr. Teixeira has an actual ideological desire to harm others. If there was evidence of such an ideological motive, it would be presented here,” the lawyers wrote.
Prosecutors say there was overwhelming evidence that Teixeira leaked sensitive government secrets — including those about the Russian war in Ukraine — on an online platform popular with gamers, and shared information with someone he knew was in a foreign country.
They argued he was responsible “for one of the largest leaks of classified information in United States history” and compared him with Edward Snowden, a computer intelligence consultant and whistleblower who leaked highly classified information collected by the U.S. National Security Administration’s global surveillance programs.
However, Teixeira’s lawyers argued the comparison was not similar and noted prosecutors avoided mentioning they did not ask for the pretrial detention of former President Donald Trump or an aide, both of whom are also charged with violating the Espionage Act.
The defense lawyers argued prosecutors speculated Teixeira obstructed justice because they could not find one of his computer’s hard drives. However, they say the government has shown no evidence Teixeira obstructed justice despite searches of his home, vehicle, computers and internet accounts.
But prosecutors say FBI agents recovered electronic devices belonging to Teixeira in a dumpster and say he took steps to hide evidence of his guilt once he learned the government knew about the leaked documents.
Teixeira, who is assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, has been in jail since his April 13 arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.
U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, who is presiding over Teixeira’s case, is reviewing an order in May by a magistrate judge who determined he posed a threat to national security and could flee. Talwani may rule on the filings or order a hearing to consider additional evidence.
