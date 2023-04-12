Read, Karen Arraignment

Karen Read of Mansfield is shown at her arraignment in February 2022 in Stoughton District Court on charges she killed her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

 Nancy Lane/pool photo

MANSFIELD — The lawyers for a local woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend while driving drunk want prosecutors to drop the case, citing new evidence obtained from the cellphone of the main witness against her.

Lawyers for Karen Read filed a motion Wednesday in Dedham Superior Court saying a forensic search of the witness’s cellphone revealed evidence that clears her of wrongdoing and points to the involvement of others in the death of John O’Keefe.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.