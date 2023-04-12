MANSFIELD — The lawyers for a local woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend while driving drunk want prosecutors to drop the case, citing new evidence obtained from the cellphone of the main witness against her.
Lawyers for Karen Read filed a motion Wednesday in Dedham Superior Court saying a forensic search of the witness’s cellphone revealed evidence that clears her of wrongdoing and points to the involvement of others in the death of John O’Keefe.
The forensic search of the phone revealed a Google search for the phrase “Ho(w) long to die in cold” hours before O’Keefe was found in the snow outside the Canton home of another Boston police officer, according to the court filing.
Read, 43, of 481 Gilbert St., is accused of backing into and killing O’Keefe the night of Jan. 28, 2022 after a night of bar hopping before arriving at the Canton home for an after-party.
Prosecutors say she was legally drunk at the time and drove off, leaving O’Keefe to lay mortally wounded during a snowstorm. He was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.
Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and manslaughter by motor vehicle while driving drunk and is free on bail.
Witnesses told police O’Keefe never came inside the house and assumed the couple changed their mind and went home instead of attending the party.
The state medical examiner’s office determined O’Keefe died from hypothermia and multiple head injuries, according to prosecutors.
But high profile Los Angeles lawyer Alan Jackson and Boston defense lawyer David Yannetti say photographs suggest O’Keefe died after being severely beaten about the face and head and had bite marks from a dog on his right arm.
Prosecutors have argued that O’Keefe wanted to end his relationship with Read and that she previously left him a voicemail saying she hated him.
The defense lawyers say Read loved O’Keefe and that she was being falsely accused. They have implicated others and say Canton and state police have familial ties to witnesses in the case.
The Norfolk County district attorney’s office has previously denied any conflicts in the case.
The forensic examination of the cellphone by the defense also indicates some calls and other evidence were deleted from the witness’s phone, according to the motion.
The defense lawyers are asking the district attorney’s office to drop the case against Read in light of the cellphone evidence they obtained.
They are also seeking a court order to obtain the cellphone and cellphone records of Brian Albert, a Boston police officer who hosted the after-party.
“Today is a turning point for Karen. Finally, the truth has come out. We have presented a motion today asking the court for additional discovery in this matter based on a stunning revelation of evidence that the prosecution failed to turn over to us,” the lawyers said in a statement.
“As has been widely reported,” they said, “Karen Read has vigorously maintained her innocence from the outset of this matter.”
In response to the defense motion, David Traub, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said prosecutors are ethically constrained in statements made outside the courtroom.
However, Traub said in a statement that prosecutors have received the defense motion “but it has not yet been determined that defense has interpreted the raw data correctly.”
“The Norfolk district attorney’s office has asked defense repeatedly during the pendency of this matter to provide any actually exculpatory evidence to support their claims,” Traub said.
A hearing was scheduled for May 3 on the motion.
Traub said a “formal and detailed” response to the defense motion will be in court on or before the hearing date.
