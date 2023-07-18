MANSFIELD — Lawyers for Karen Read, the local woman accused of killing her Boston police boyfriend by hitting him with her SUV and driving off in a snowstorm, are asking the judge in the case to recuse herself.
In a motion filed Monday in Dedham Superior Court, lawyers Alan Jackson of Los Angeles and David Yannetti of Boston question whether Judge Beverly Cannone can be fair and impartial in the case.
The motion and accompanying affidavits and defense submissions have been impounded by the court but The Sun Chronicle obtained a copy of the motion requesting the judge’s ouster from the case.
Read, 43, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and drunken driving charges stemming from the Jan. 29, 2022, death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe.
Prosecutors say she backed into him after dropping him off at the Canton home of another Boston police officer for a birthday party following a night of bar hopping. They say she drove off leaving him for dead in the snowstorm.
Read says she has been falsely accused and the victim of a cover up. Her lawyers contend there is evidence O’Keefe went inside the house where he was beaten and bitten by a dog before his body was left outside during the blizzard.
In the 29-page motion, Read’s lawyers argue that a relative of prosecution witnesses in the case — including witnesses the lawyers hold culpable for O’Keefe’s death — have a personal connection to and an ability to influence Cannone.
They cite an interview the relative gave to a blogger who has been covering the case and supports the defense theory of the case. In the interview, the lawyers say the relative knew personal information about the judge and the location of a cottage she owns on Cape Cod.
The lawyers filed deed records which they say indicate the judge’s Cape cottage is four miles from the man the blogger interviewed, according to the motion.
The lawyers also cite pretrial rulings made by Cannone against Read, including a ruling for a hearing in which they wanted to question two prosecution witnesses about the contents on their cellphones, as reasons why she should be disqualified from hearing the case.
They argue one of the witnesses, Jennifer McCabe, made an internet search about how long it takes someone to die in the snow hours before O’Keefe’s body was found outside the house.
The prosecution contends the defense expert who examined the phone was misinterpreting the data stored on the device.
Lawyers for McCabe and her brother-in-law, Brian Albert, who owned the house where the party took place, say they have cooperated with authorities and have been unfairly tarnished by Read’s defense lawyers.
The Sun Chronicle called the court to ask for Cannone’s response but was told she was not working Monday and was unavailable.
A spokeswoman for the state Trial Court said the motion would be argued in court.
Before she was appointed to be a judge, Cannone spent 24 years as a public defender representing defendants accused of murder, rapes and robberies.
She was a district court judge for five years before being appointed to the superior court bench in 2014. She has been the recipient of awards for her works as a defense lawyer from the Massachusetts Bar Association and the Committee for Public Counsel Services, the state’s public defender’s office.
Read’s case is on for Tuesday of next week to hear a motion filed earlier by the Norfolk County district attorney’s office requesting the judge impose a gag order on lawyers involved in the case.
