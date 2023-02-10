FOXBORO — Lawyers are recommending a former Foxboro High School teacher who pleaded guilty this week to child pornography charges serve 6½ years in prison, according to a plea agreement.
Thomas Davis, 42, of Mansfield, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 in U.S. District Court in Boston.
Although lawyers for both sides agreed to a prison term above the five-year mandatory minimum, the sentence Davis receives will be up to the judge.
The agreement also calls for Davis to be on probation for five years after his release from prison and to pay restitution.
Davis pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing and receiving child pornography.
Lawyers for both sides say Davis’ illegal conduct was limited to downloading child porn from the internet.
Prosecutors say the FBI found about 40 child porn images on his laptop, including ones involving minors under the age of 12, during an initial examination of it when he was arrested in 2021.
However, a more thorough forensic analysis of the laptop revealed more than 600 images of child porn, according to the court document.
Davis was a special education teacher in Foxboro for three years until his arrest Aug. 26, 2021 at his home on Central Street in Mansfield.
He has been held in custody since his arrest.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.