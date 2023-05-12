Leach and Garner Exterior
Buy Now

LeachGarner on Pearl Street in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/the sun chronicle

ATTLEBORO -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Council is suing LeachGarner Inc., a long-standing metallurgical manufacturer and supplier in the city, for sex discrimination.

The company segregated its manufacturing workforce by sex at its Pearl Street plant and paid female workers less than male production workers, the EEOC alleged in a suit filed this week in U.S. District Court in Boston.