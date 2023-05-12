ATTLEBORO -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Council is suing LeachGarner Inc., a long-standing metallurgical manufacturer and supplier in the city, for sex discrimination.
The company segregated its manufacturing workforce by sex at its Pearl Street plant and paid female workers less than male production workers, the EEOC alleged in a suit filed this week in U.S. District Court in Boston.
LeachGarner didn't respond to requests for comment Friday.
The EEOC charges that since at least January 2017, LeachGarner routinely assigned female manufacturing employees to lower-paying jobs.
The manufacturing positions held mostly by males paid significantly more than those held by females, even though the male-dominated positions required no prior experience and their occupants performed similar work, the federal agency said.
Also, in communications with staffing agencies, LeachGarner habitually expressed a preference for male workers -- using direct or coded language -- to fill its higher-paying manufacturing positions, the lawsuit alleges.
For example, a LeachGarner human resources manager wrote that “a man would be better” for one vacancy, that it would prefer to “try a man” for another, and that an applicant “needs to be strong,” the suit said.
Vacancies in female-dominated positions were described as requiring employees with “good finger dexterity,” although employees of either sex could perform the jobs, it added.
The few women who were allowed to work alongside men were paid less, regardless of their tenure, the EEOC said.
The alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Pay Act, both of which prohibit discrimination based on sex.
The EEOC said it filed suit after attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement.
It seeks back pay and compensatory, liquidated and punitive damages for the affected employees, and injunctive relief to remedy and prevent future sex-based discrimination in the workplace.
“The Equal Pay Act was the first federal anti-discrimination law enacted to end gender-based pay disparity,” said Jeffrey Burstein, regional attorney for the EEOC’s New York District Office. “In the 60 years since its enactment, the EEOC remains committed to closing the gender wage gap by enforcing laws that require equal pay for men and women who perform the same jobs.”
EEOC New York Acting District Director Timothy Riera added, “Title VII and the Equal Pay Act require equal pay for equal work. In traditionally male-dominated fields, such as manufacturing, it is critical that employers understand the equal pay laws and value the contributions of women workers by paying people of both sexes performing similar jobs the same pay, as required by law.”
LeachGarner is a Berkshire Hathaway Company.