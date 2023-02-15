ATTLEBORO — Marcia Szymanski led New Hope, which fights against sexual and domestic violence, for 8 1/2 years.
On Wednesday, she retired in a room full of praise.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — Marcia Szymanski led New Hope, which fights against sexual and domestic violence, for 8 1/2 years.
On Wednesday, she retired in a room full of praise.
During an open house at New Hope headquarters on Maple Street, she was awarded a citation from state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro and District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. But most importantly, praise came from her colleagues.
Amanda Mitchell, vice president of Intervention Services, called her a “pro-active CEO.”
“You put so much out there to make the agency better,” Mitchell said. “We are going to miss you.”
Debra Robbin from Jane Doe Inc. an agency out of Boston that also battles against sexual assault and domestic violence, said Szymanski brought many gifts to New Hope.
“When you came here you opened a whole new chapter for this organization,” she said praising Szymanski for her commitment to social justice.
Diana Mancera, the new CEO and executive director of New Hope, was there to add to the adulation.
“I’m sad to see you go because you’ve done a lot of work for the cause,” she said. “I have big shoes to fill.”
Szymanski said she was overwhelmed by the dozens who showed up to praise her work. “It’s been an amazing journey,” she said, adding that she has “learned so much from survivors and the staff.”
And she praised collaborations with agencies like The Arc and the Family Resource Center. “I’m leaving here a better person than when I came,” she said. “I’m leaving with a lot of mixed emotions. I’ll miss coming to this place. I love you all.”
Szymanski mentioned a couple of big accomplishments.
During her tenure the agency raised $7 million to build a shelter that will accommodate 14 families somewhere in the Attleboro area.
She said the bids are out and the work is expected to begin in late spring or early summer.
The location of the shelter is secret to protect the women and their children.
Another accomplishment was the establishment of a New Hope in Southbridge in July 2018.
She said by November of that year there was a waiting list for services.
Another accomplishment was updating the mission statement by adding racial equity.
But she said it was all a group effort.
“It’s easy to do these things when you have an incredible staff,” Szymanski said. “My hat’s off to the staff. They are an amazing group of people. They are 100% committed to this work.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.