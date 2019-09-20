PROVIDENCE — The leader of a multi-state identity fraud ring that bilked retailers, banks and car dealerships in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and two others states of more than $1.3 million pleaded guilty Thursday.
Octavio Andres Difo-Castro, 28, of New York City, admitted in U.S. District Court that he employed several individuals, including an Attleboro man, to open bank accounts and fraudulently receive financing with stolen information he purchased on the “Dark Web,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The ring bought automobiles, clothing, and electronic devices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania using fake driver’s licenses, Social Security numbers, and other documents, according to prosecutors.
Mansfield and Seekonk police assisted in the investigation.
Difo-Castro pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to access device fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and 19 counts of wire fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13.
An Attleboro man, Jason McDonald, 37, pleaded guilty in March 2018 to his role in the ring and was sentenced to 39 months in federal prison.
Three other individuals, Reynaldo Martinez, 25, of Providence, Donald A. Wicklund, 33, of Pawtucket, and Patricia Peralta, 28, of Patterson, N.J., have also pleaded guilty. Martinez and Wicklund received prison sentences and Peralta is awaiting sentencing.
Another defendant, Yenesia Pujols, 47, of Providence, is awaiting trial on one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and Social Security fraud, and three counts of wire fraud.
The investigations were led by the U.S. Secret Service, with the assistance of the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and police from East Providence and Warwick and the Rhode Island State Police.
