ATTLEBORO -- Almost a mile of the Steere Street water main, which has averaged about two breaks a year for past five years and has had 15 breaks since 2006, will get replaced next year.
It's one of two jobs totaling $2.2 million slated for 2020.
City councilors approved a $1.7 million loan order this week for the work. All told, 5,200 feet of the main will be installed, which is just 80 feet shy of a mile.
Water Superintendent Kourtney Wunschel said a study on the condition of the city’s water mains done several years ago put Steere Street high on the list for replacement.
While that’s the case, the main is not old compared to some others.
Some of the Steere Street pipe dates to 1950 and some of it to 1990, which prompted councilor Richard Conti, chairman of the capital improvements committee, to ask why it has failed.
“We have pipes installed in 1850 made of wood and they’re functioning just fine while the ones from 1850 and 1990 are a mess,” he said.
Matthew Barry, a project engineer for Tata & Howard, said his firm may be able to determine what went wrong during the job.
Sometimes acidic soil causes the metal pipes to corrode and sometimes installation was done poorly. For example, failure to use enough backfill could make the installation unstable and susceptible to breaks.
If the soil is acidic, the ductile iron replacement pipe can be wrapped in plastic material to protect it.
The project is expected to go out to bid in the winter with work beginning in the spring.
The job should take about three months.
A temporary main will be installed above ground to provide water to residents in the area while the work is underway.
Councilors also approved a $500,000 loan order to repair a leaking water main on Roy Avenue.
The leak is in a part of the pipe running under Seven Mile River and has forced the water department to shut down that line.
Water for residents of Roy Avenue and Hill-Roberts School is coming in from the Read Street main.
The shutdown reduces the gallons per minute “fire flow,” so city officials want to fix the leak as soon as possible.
Normal fire flow is at least 2,100 gallons per minute. The shutdown reduced that to 700 to 1,000 gallons per minute.
Wunschel said the main could be turned on to restore fire flow in an emergency.
That work is likely to be done in the spring and involves boring a hole under the river and inserting a new section of pipe made of a durable plastic material.
The job should take about 30 days, Barry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.