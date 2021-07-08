There are few things more important to a teenager than getting a driver’s license.
A license means greater freedom and taking a big step toward adulthood.
And few teens are likely to let anything stand in the way of that, including the coronavirus.
Statistics show that 16-year-olds applying for junior operator learner’s permits actually increased in 2020 over the numbers recorded in 2019 despite the fact that the months of March through December were ravaged by the virus.
In addition, the driving schools were closed from mid-March to June 8 in 2020 for in-person classes and in-person road lessons.
But not even that stopped them.
Online classes were held at many driving schools, including LaBonte’s Auto School in North Attleboro.
And classes remain online because the state has yet to lift the in-person ban.
But in-person driving instruction has returned.
It’s hoped the state will allow schools to go back to in-person classes in September, said Andre Deblois, a member of LaBonte’s office staff.
In 2019, applications for junior operator learner’s permits for a Class D license, the license that allows someone to drive cars and small trucks, topped out at 146,998, according to information supplied by the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
In 2020 that number hit 151,352.
That’s an increase of 4,354 permits, or 2.9 percent.
And so far this year those numbers are holding steady.
As of June 29, the RMV has recorded 75,235 junior operator permit applications, which indicates that last year’s numbers could well be equaled or surpassed.
And that comes despite the fact that January of this year was the worst month for the pandemic, when 159,868 cases throughout the state were recorded.
In addition, there were 2,489 deaths in January, but it wasn’t the worst month for deaths. That was in April of 2020 when 3,802 were recorded.
Fortunately, the numbers in both categories have dwindled to much lower levels.
There were 2,707 cases reported in the month of June along with 122 deaths.
Debloise said Labonte’s is “swamped” with students.
“We seem to be caught up, but we’re still busy,” he said. “There are definitely more kids now than ever that want to get their license.”
He said the numbers indicate that there are more 16-year-olds becoming eligible and that there are some who were discouraged from getting a license last year by coronavirus.
“It’s definitely a combination of the two,” he said. “There was a little bit of a backup.”
Sixteen-year-olds can get a learner’s permit but they can’t get a license until they are 16 1/2 and have met driver training requirements.
Meanwhile, those older than 16 who sought a learner’s permit in 2019 numbered 176,453.
In 2020 that number jumped to 239,359, an increase of 62,924, or 35.6 percent.
This year, there have been 125,478 applications.
If the numbers in the second half of the year equal those in the first half, it would add another 11,000 permits and break the 250,000 level.
Clearly disease did not keep those people out of the driving schools either.
In fact, the number of learner’s permit applications for all license categories except one increased during the pandemic.
The only one that did not was a learner’s permit for the Class C commercial license.
In 2019 there were 529 applications and in 2020 there were 356, a decline of 173, or 32.7 percent.
Those seeking permits for Class A commercial licenses numbered 14,862 in 2019.
In 2020 the applications increased to 20,404, an increase of 5,542 or 37.8 percent.
Class B commercial permit applications increased by 4.6 percent from 11,711 to 12,252 or 541 permits.
Motorcycle learner permits increased the most of all.
In 2019 there were 1,183 applications for junior operators motorcycle learner’s permits.
That number jumped to 1,792 in 2020, an increase of 609 or 51.8 percent.
And the number of non-junior operator learner’s permits for motorcycles went from 29,182 in 2019 to 45,318 in 2020 an increase of 16,136 or 55.6 percent.
This year so far the number is at 27,607, which if equaled in the last six months of the year would jump another 8,000 permits, or so, pushing the total to about 53,000.
