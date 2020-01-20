The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday and legacy were celebrated Monday, as they have been in Attleboro for 33 years running.
His actual birthday is Jan. 15 and he would have been 91.
King was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn., where he went to support striking sanitation workers. He was 39.
But by then he had made an indelible mark on the nation’s consciousness and his dream “that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal,’” was being pursued and would be won.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro, chaired by Ethel Garvin, sponsored two ceremonies, one at City Hall in Attleboro and a second, an interfaith service, at St. Mary’s Church in Norton.
City Hall speakers included Mayor Paul Heroux, city council Vice President Kate Jackson, state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, and state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro.
Heroux told the estimated 75 people in attendance that America’s founding fathers left unresolved the issues of slavery and the profound racism it spawned, and that King was key in pushing the nation to resolve those issues.
“The efforts of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. were some of the most important attempts to resolve the unresolved,” he said. “In the 1950s and 1960s, people in the United States were not equal under the law.”
Heroux said progress was made but more work is needed in the area of transgender rights and rights for those with mental illness, a criminal record and non-citizens.
The keynote speaker at St. Mary’s was author and educator Joel Christian Gill, who told an audience of at least 100 that the racism that’s scarred much of America’s history had its beginning in the aftermath of (Nathaniel) Bacon’s Rebellion in 1676, 100 years before The Declaration of Independence.
The rebellion took place in colonial Virginia when white indentured servants and black servants and slaves united in a fight to oust the royal governor.
It was a class struggle rather than a racial struggle.
When the dust cleared years later, laws were enacted as a result to ensure that blacks and whites would not unite in mutual quest for many, many years to come.
Those laws created a racial divide and established the idea that white servants were a notch above the blacks in the social order, which created racial dominance rather than a class dominance of which those in power were more fearful.
It became ingrained and deeply rooted in both races in the years that followed.
The laws appealed to the worst aspects of humanity and put America on a path of oppression that has not come to an end, Gill said.
“Racism is alive and well because it was woven into the fabric of America,” he said.
Black and white people were instilled with lies about who they were.
“The only thing wrong with black people is they think there’s something wrong with them, while the only thing wrong with white people is that they think they are extraordinary,” Gill said.
Gill said King’s work aimed to destroy those thoughts.
“He was breaking down those barriers that said black people and white people are different,” he said. “The only difference between black people and white people is a rounding error.”
Empathy between the races and between all people who are different in some superficial way is what needs to be repaired, he said. “If all else fails, hug somebody, that always helps,” Gill said.
