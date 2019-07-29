A $1 million amendment to the state budget should provide more programs to counter the rising number of sexual assaults and other violence among teenagers, according to state Sen. Becca Rausch.
Rausch, D-Needham, who sponsored the amendment, said reports of violence among teens who are dating have been increasing while state funding to address the problem has declined in recent years.
“The numbers on this issue are staggering,” Rausch said via email. “Nearly 1.5 million teenagers nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner every year. One in 10 high school students has been purposefully hit, slapped, or physically hurt by a dating partner.”
The amendment was adopted unanimously in budget deliberations last week.
Rausch — who in this area represents the three King Philip towns, North Attleboro and half of Attleboro. — said she filed the amendment in memory of Lauren Astley, a young woman in her district who was killed by her ex-boyfriend just weeks after graduating from high school. It’s also in recognition of the advocacy and education work by Astley’s parents, Malcolm Astley and Mary Dunne.
Last year grants totaling $150,000 were given to nine school districts to hold sessions stressing healthy relationships and violence prevention.
Rausch said the additional money will pay for more programs of the same kind.
