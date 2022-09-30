Lenore's Pantry
Buy Now

Lenore’s Food Pantry in North Attleboro is part of the Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Fund effort.

 staff file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- As Lenore’s Pantry marks its 44th anniversary, concerns for its future grow.

Donations of food and monetary gifts have decreased dramatically due to the sharp rise in food prices.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.