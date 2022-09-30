NORTH ATTLEBORO -- As Lenore’s Pantry marks its 44th anniversary, concerns for its future grow.
Donations of food and monetary gifts have decreased dramatically due to the sharp rise in food prices.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- As Lenore’s Pantry marks its 44th anniversary, concerns for its future grow.
Donations of food and monetary gifts have decreased dramatically due to the sharp rise in food prices.
“This is particularly hard for us to encounter as the number of people we serve in town continues to increase,” Joan Badger, human service coordinator for North Attleboro said in an email.
Lenore’s Pantry is not a 501(c) 3 organization and therefore cannot access food through the Greater Boston Food Bank. It depends solely on the generosity of the community.
“We are very fortunate to have wonderful connections in the community that have allowed us to operate for over four decades,” Badger said. “We not only receive support from North Attleboro residents who volunteer and make possible the multi-step process of three weekly food distributions, but we also receive support from schools, churches and area businesses.”
Despite that support, donations are desperately needed, she said, urging the public to "please consider donating to the pantry today.”
Needed items include canned meats (chicken, SPAM, turkey, beef), bags of rice, canned vegetables, canned beans, baked beans, meat soups, pancake mix and syrup, mac and cheese boxes, ramen noodles, pasta, pasta sauce, Jello and pudding mixes, tuna fish, and dessert mixes (cookies, brownies, cakes).
Donations can be brought to the board of health at town hall (lower level) during regular business hours.
Call 508-699-0104 with any questions.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.