NORTH ATTLEBORO — The state of the LeStage property on High Street will be a topic for the town council when it meets Monday night.
An update on the condition of the historic property and possible courses of action are on the agenda for the regular weekly meeting at town hall, which will get underway at 7 p.m.
It’s not the first time the site has come before town officials.
The town spent $2.3 million in 2001 to acquire the 58-acre property, which is home to the four-acre Codding Farm. The town wanted the property in part to preserve it for town history.
The house and barn on the property had belonged to the LeStage family, prominent in the jewelry industry, and the property itself was used as a farm going back to the early 1800s.
In 2009, local and state officials worked to create a successful bid that landed the barn and farmhouse on the National Register of Historic Places.
In 2013, community gardens were added to the property and in 2016, after nearly a decade of planning and sorting out funding, soccer fields were plotted out on the site.
The barn, a victim of years of vandalism and damaged by winter storms, was pulled down in 2018. The remaining building “is in dire condition,” JoAnn Cathcart told her fellow councilors at a meeting earlier this month.
During discussion of the council’s priorities for the future, Cathcart, who heads the council’s finance subcommittee, said she would not be in favor of spending more money on the building. She recommended it be razed so more space could be devoted to recreation.
Council President Justin Pare agreed at the time. “The status quo is bad, let’s do something with it,” he said.
Also on the agenda for Monday night will be the confirmation of a new veterans agent to replace Rebecca Jennings, who resigned earlier this month.
A Boston real estate company is scheduled to make a presentation on a so-called “40R” project, a reference to the state law designed to encourage the development of and access to deed-restricted affordable housing.