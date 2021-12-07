NORTH ATTLEBORO — An anti-Biden, pro-Trump store has opened in town, bringing a steady stream of customers but stirring up some spirited opposition.
The Let’s Go Brandon Store set up shop this past weekend on North Washington Street (Route 1) near the Dairy Queen and not far from the Plainville line.
The store sells “Let’s Go Brandon” and Trump merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and signs.
One cap displays the words “Blue Lives Matter” while a flag declares “Liberty or Death” and references the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which has to do with the right to bear arms.
There are even drink bottles reading “Trump Won,” referring to the latest presidential election. Other items state “Biden Is Not My President.”
The new store is being enthusiastically greeted by former President Donald Trump supporters and/or those who oppose President Joe Biden.
“I think it’s wonderful because I think it’s a travesty what the government is putting people through today that is not fair and Constitutional,” a female shopper from Attleboro, who declined to give her name, said Tuesday. “I think this represents people being fed up with the government stomping on our freedom.”
Another shopper bought hats and shirts.
“It’s interesting,” Lisa Moore of Lowell said of the store. “I like the stuff. I did some Christmas shopping.”
The phrase “Let’s go Brandon” started at a NASCAR race in October in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver, had won his first Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter.
The crowd behind Brown was chanting “(Expletive) Joe Biden” but the reporter suggested they were chanting “Let’s go, Brandon,” and it’s become a tongue-in-cheek rallying cry for opponents of the current president.
“It’s going really good, a lot of positive reaction, love,” owner Keith Lambert said. “People are happy they’re able to express their First Amendment rights.”
He said the merchandise is what customers request.
“It’s a way people can walk around with disgust at what’s going on in the country,” Lambert said.
Lambert has operated New England For Trump stores in the region since 2019 and they are being turned into Let’s Go Brandon stores. There are also ones in Easton and Bellingham.
Lambert, who was sporting a “Let’s Go Brandon” sweatshirt as he carried in merchandise from a pickup truck Tuesday, said the local store is only open for the holidays.
While it has its fans, the store has sparked some strong opposition on social media.
The local Realtor who rented the store space acknowledged having mixed feelings.
“I regret not checking into the company better,” said Michael Bedard, president of Bedard Realty in North Attleboro, though he added the renters are “very nice people.”
“I apologize for people being upset. I thought I was helping a guy out,” Bedard said. “They are there for 30 days only. It was a short-term tenancy.”
Area businesses are getting more customers but also more traffic from the new store.
“This parking lot’s been nuts,” said an employee at Paula’s Hair Styling next door.
