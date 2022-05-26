ATTLEBORO -- Gay rights supporters will gather for a Pride Flag raising and a walk from City Hall to Balfour Riverwalk on Sunday, June 5 to support gay and trans rights and marriage equality.
The annual event will run from 2 to 5 p.m.
Organized by Mayor Paul Heroux and the Attleboro Council on Human Rights, it's part of a national, month-long celebration of the LGBTQ community.
More than 200 events in cities nationwide are planned during the month of June.
In Attleboro, elected officials, faith leaders, residents and allies are slated to speak about what Pride means to them.
There will be vendors and other organizations selling products or sharing informational materials at Balfour Riverwalk.
The Attleboro Public Library, Attleboro Norton YMCA, Attleboro Girl Scouts, and Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) are some of the organizations that will be present.
There will be family-friendly activities and music.
“The goals of the Attleboro Council on Human Rights are to promote fair and equal treatment, address discrimination, and continue to build a welcoming and diverse community,” Laurie Sawyer, one of the organizers, said in a press release. “We hope to engage members of our community through public programs like the annual Pride Flag raising to help minimize/eliminate discrimination in Attleboro and beyond.”
Among those scheduled to speak are Heroux, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and School Superintendent David Sawyer.
City Councilor Ty Waterman is scheduled to sing.