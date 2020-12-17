NORTH ATTLEBORO — Councilors have agreed to return some cash to the town’s public library budget, ensuring that it will retain its accreditation for the year.
During this spring’s budget process — when town officials were left uncertain about the status of local aid from the state — several town departments were asked to trim their financing requests to give the town a cushion of free cash.
At their meeting Monday, held remotely, councilors decided to return that $50,000, plus additional funding for a total of $64,299 in free cash. That will assure that Richards Memorial Library will keep its accreditation with the state as well as its ability to participate in such activities as the SAILS interlibrary loan program.
Council President Keith Lapointe emphasized that the library funding was not in danger and the accreditation was never in jeopardy.
Councilor Julie Boyce asked if this meant that other departments that had turned back funds were going to have them returned. But Councilor JoAnn Cathcart countered that the question was not part of the discussion.
The measure now goes to the finance committee for review before a final vote by the council next month.
