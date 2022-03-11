ATTLEBORO — State Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow, met with local Democratic officials and others Friday to drum up support for his campaign for lieutenant governor.
The four-term state senator has been endorsed by state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, who accompanied Lesser.
About 25 people jammed into a small function room at Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grille on South Main Street to hear what he had to say. Lesser told The Sun Chronicle that he wants to put Gateway Cities like Attleboro at the center of the next governor’s agenda.
Part of that goal would be to improve transportation and to make cities more livable.
Lesser, 37, worked on Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign and later in the West Wing of the White House as a member of Obama’s Council of Economic Advisors.
Feeney said Lesser would make a good lieutenant governor.
“I know Eric to be a smart, hard-working, ethical and compassionate public servant who has steadfastly advocated, not only for his district, but for working class people across Massachusetts,” Feeney said in a press release. “The kitchen-table issues that families throughout my district care about have always been Eric’s focus. He has led on public transportation, consumer protection, economic development and public safety.”
One of the questions posed to Lesser came from City Councilor Ty Waterman, who said Attleboro never gets enough money for education which chews up as much as 55% of its annual budget. In particular, more adjustment counselors are needed, he said.
“We’re still coming up short on education,” Waterman said.
Lesser agreed.
“We need to get more aid to lower income districts,” he said. “The formula is not fair. We have to take a look at that. The wealthier communities can take care of themselves.”
Lesser said the shortage of counselors became apparent during the pandemic when hospitals began to fill up with young people having social and emotional problems.
Jack Lank, president of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, said too many kids are being pushed to go to college when they and the region may benefit more from training them for jobs in the trades.