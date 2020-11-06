ATTLEBORO — Life Care Center of Attleboro was one of four Massachusetts nursing homes cited by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration for code violations related to coronavirus.
The facility was fined $24,097 after an inspection last month, according to a press release put out by OSHA on Friday.
But Life Care executive director Pat O’Connor said he may contest some of the citations.
“We do not agree with all the findings and are currently reviewing our options for appeal,” he said in an email.
The facility has fully cooperated with OSHA, he said.
The citations at Life Care were not specified.
In its press release, an OSHA spokesperson said health care facilities in general have been cited for:
- Failure to implement a written respiratory protection program.
- Not providing medical evaluations, respirator fit tests, training on the proper use of a respirator and personal protective equipment.
- Failure to report an injury, illness or fatality.
- Failure to record an injury or illness on OSHA record-keeping forms.
- And failure to comply with the “general duty clause” of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.
Other Massachusetts facilities cited were Steward Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, which was fined $20,820; Marlborough Hills Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Marlborough, fined $25,061; and LCB Senior Living in Wayland, fined $13,494. Greenville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville, R.I. was fined $15,422.
The nursing homes were among 35 businesses in seven states receiving citations from OSHA and fines totaling $471,337.
Most of the businesses appeared to be medical facilities of one kind or another, but one was a sausage company in Dallas, Texas.
All told, OSHA has inspected 179 businesses since the pandemic began and has assessed nearly $2.5 million in fines, the press release said.
