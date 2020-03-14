As cases of the coronavirus continue to rise throughout the country, the disease itself, as well as preventative measures against it, has become a part of our everyday thoughts and conversations.
Here, five different people offer their take on coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.
Elizabeth Howe, 20, of Attleboro, is a nursing major at Rhode Island College, which is currently on spring break. But with several area colleges shifting to remote learning in order to prevent possible outbreaks, she’s wondering what lies in store for the rest of the semester.
While spending time with her nieces at the Capron Park playground in Attleboro on Wednesday, Howe was still waiting to receive an email from the college about whether classes would still go on as scheduled. (Later that day, the college announced it would cancel classes through March 20, with classes resuming March 23 “through online and/or alternative delivery until further notice,” according to a press release on the its website.)
“It’s kind of frustrating because we don’t know if our education will be hindered in any way,” she said.
Howe, who commutes to her classes in the Rhode Island Nursing Education Center in Providence, must also spend time at the city hospitals, where hands-on experience is crucial to her course of study.
But even that in area, Howe said, “The professors are getting emails about what patients we can and cannot have contact with, to ensure our safety.”
Following the advice of their professors, Howe and her fellow nursing majors wash their hands frequently, and make sure they know all the facts.
“I feel like the media is building it up to become this scary thing,” Howe said. “And it is, because it’s spreading so fast, but it’s mainly affecting older people with underlying health issues.”
Tom Woodcock, 70, of Attleboro, is a retired sound engineer for the music industry, which is taking a heavy hit from coronavirus concerns.
Numerous musicians have either rescheduled or canceled their tours; late-night talk shows and other TV programs are taping without studio audiences, and other TV series, such as “Survivor,” are delaying productions for upcoming seasons.
Woodcock, who lives with his brother, says he has “just been carrying on” in his day-to-day life.
“(The coronavirus) is going to do what it’s going to do,” Woodcock said. “It hasn’t really affected me ... I have a very robust immune system.”
Woodcock spends most of his time at home or at the Attleboro Public Library. A key aspect of preventative measures, as Woodcock learned years ago, was reducing the number of how many contact surfaces are touched.
“I feel that probably the biggest issue is with people who have come into contact with other people who have traveled,” Woodcock said. “It’s like six degrees of separation.”
Andre Diosa, 39, of Attleboro, co-owns Flaky Crust Pies in Norton with his wife Ashley. While walking his two dogs, Carmen and Roo at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro on Wednesday afternoon, Diosa said that he and Ashley weren’t really worried about the coronavirus.
“The media is blowing it out of proportion,” he said. “If you get it, it’s not a fun time. Obviously no one wants to get sick.”
Because the Diosas work so closely with food, extra precautions, such as more frequent hand-washing, have become part of the daily routine at work. Within the bakery, hand sanitizer is readily available for the customers; outside, hand wipes are also accessible.
“I’m definitely washing my hands more often now,” Diosa said.
It’s still business as usual at the bakery, but the Diosas have noticed a bit of a decline in their establishment’s foot traffic.
“It hasn’t been huge, but we have noticed,” Diosa said. “I think people are a little bit scared in general.”
Kevin Mitchell, 52, lives in Pawtucket, but takes the GATRA bus to and from his job as a phone sales associate in Attleboro.
“It’s overblown,” Mitchell said of the coronavirus news coverage. “If you see the symptoms list on TV, it’s like any other flu.”
Even in an environment where he comes into contact with multiple people in an enclosed area, Mitchell isn’t worried about contracting coronavirus.
“I’m like a citadel. I don’t get flus,” he said. “Everyone can be sick around me, but I’m fine.”
That doesn’t mean, however, that Mitchell is completely throwing caution to the wind.
“I’m pretty good about washing my hands, and I try to avoid public restrooms,” he said. “You’ve got to be sensible — just keep your hands clean.”
Sandra Kyne, 67, also commutes by bus from her home in Plainville to her her job as a sales associate at Nostalgia N’ More in Attleboro. She carries a little bottle of hand sanitizer with her on the bus, and takes care to ensure the store counters, cash register and credit card machine are cleaned properly before she finishes her shift.
“Especially with handling money,” Kyne said. “We sanitize and wash our hands a lot, but we do that, anyway. You’ve just got to keep things clean.”
Awareness, and respect for others, is also an important aspect of preventative measures.
“If someone coughs, tell them to cover their mouth,” Kyne said. “You’ve got to stay clean ... I’m not worried, as long as you do your part.”
Earlier in the month, Kyne made a hospital visit for same-day surgery, wearing a face mask as a precaution.
As Kyne discovered, the hospital was taking its own precautions, as well.
“I smelled a lot of cleaners,” she said. “I definitely felt relieved, for sure.”
Once she comes home from work, Kyne grabs a bottle of bleach and gets to work wiping down various surfaces she has touched from the outside.
“Even the mirrors,” she said. “You never know what’s on them.”
