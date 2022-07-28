A shortage of lifeguards is prompting the city’s recreation department to offer a free training program if participants promise to work at Attleboro pools next summer.
Participants must be 16 years old by June 1, 2023.
Up to nine Attleboro residents will be accepted into the program, which is being paid for by Friends of Attleboro Recreation.
Upon graduation from the course, which will be taught by American Red Cross instructors, participants will be certified lifeguards.
The program starts during the week of Aug. 22 and runs Monday through Thursday, and could extend to Friday.
Recreation Director Dennis Walsh said the lifeguard shortage, which has plagued the city, state and nation, is spurring the department to take proactive measures to ensure it has enough lifeguards to open city pools next year.
He said last year’s training was key to keeping city pools open this year.
“We would not have been able to open the Twin Village Pool this year had we not offered the free class at the end of last summer,” he said.
The pool of applicants for lifeguard jobs has been drying up for a number of years and this year the department was able to keep the pools open with 27 guards.
Walsh said the ideal number is 30 for the three pools the city opens every year — Twin Village Pool, Briggs Playground Pool and George I. Spatcher Pool, which is state-owned, but city-run.
That’s a 10% reduction in coverage.
“We had just enough,” Walsh said. “Wish we had one or two more, even as part-timers, to fill in, especially during this recent heat wave.”
Walsh said a couple of prospects dropped out at the last minute which left the department partly in the lurch, but it still had enough to protect the swimmers.
He praised the youngsters they were able to hire.
“The guards have done a fantastic job,” he said. “Especially considering the unbearable heat.”
Over in North Attleboro, Recreation Director Steven Carvalho said he conducted an intensive recruitment campaign as well in order to meet the number of guards he needed for the World War II Memorial Pool.
“Last year we had just enough, so this year we put on a real strong marketing campaign,” he said. “We were really proactive and we really put a lot of work into it.”
Carvalho said young people who started out as maintenance workers were recruited and the department also approached high school swim coaches to find more potential lifeguards.
A community group called Make A Splash reimbursed kids the $250 they had to pay for training to become certified to guard the North pool.
In Attleboro, the course in August will be taught at the Spatcher Pool and the Attleboro YMCA’s Sweet Pool, Walsh said.
It includes eight hours of online preparation prior to the class and 19 hours of hands-on instruction both in and out of the pool.
The following prerequisites must be met:
Those who are interested can download a Lifeguard Application form at http://www.cityofattleboro.us/218/Recreation-Department.
The application should be returned to Program Coordinator Tim Killion at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us by Thursday, Aug. 11.
For more information contact Killion at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
