North Attleboro Election
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for in-person voting in North Attleboro and elsewhere in the area for the state primary.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

While Secretary of State Bill Galvin is predicting strong voter interest in Tuesday’s state primary election, local election officials say they don’t expect in-person voter turnout to be very heavy.

All polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.