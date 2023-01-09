Light snow showers early Monday coated roads, prompting some officials to call for sanders with some minor car accidents in the area.
In one crash, a car slid into a utility pole at Old Elm and School streets in Mansfield around 6:45 a.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Light snow showers early Monday coated roads, prompting some officials to call for sanders with some minor car accidents in the area.
In one crash, a car slid into a utility pole at Old Elm and School streets in Mansfield around 6:45 a.m.
Firefighters evaluated one person for a leg injury. The pole sustained minor damage.
There was also spotty light freezing rain in portions of Southeastern Massachusetts.
Temperatures below freezing resulted in slippery spots this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses, according to the National Weather Service office in Norton.
Drivers were urged to travel with caution.
Tuesday is predicted to be sunny with high temperatures around 40 degrees, a pattern expected until the threat of rain Thursday and the weekend.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.