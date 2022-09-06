With so many area residents voting early by mail, voter turnout for Tuesday’s state primary election isn’t expected to be very heavy.
All polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Election officials predict light turnouts given residents had two options to vote early: by mail and in person, though fewer than 100 in several towns carried out the latter.
Thousands of area residents requested mail ballots under a new state law that makes such voting permanent for elections, with no excuse needed any longer such as being out of town.
Attleboro has 32,862 registered voters and the city is expected to see a higher voter turnout Tuesday than other communities as Mayor Paul Heroux is running for sheriff on the Democratic ballot.
Two other Democrats — Nicholas Bernier, a lawyer from Fall River, and George McNeil of Somerset, a retired Somerset police chief — are also vying to face incumbent Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson in the Nov. 8 general election.
The city mailed 3,939 ballots and only 181 voted early in person.
North Attleboro sent out 3,200 mail-in ballots for its 22,219 registered voters.
“Primaries have always been light turnout,” elections coordinator Pat Dolan said.
“We also have quite a few inactive voters who did not return their 2022 census forms, or a confirmation postcard. These people will need to confirm that they still live in North Attleboro before they vote,” Dolan said, adding that will take a few minutes.
Norfolk had only 76 vote in person and sent out 1,403 mail ballots for the town’s 7,721 voters. “With the number of mail requests, and the in person early voters, I expect a fairly low turnout,” Town Clerk Carol Greene said.
Mansfield mailed 2,913 ballots; the town has 18,560 registered voters.
“I think turnout may be higher than in the past because of all the contested races on the ballot this year and voters had a great interest in the Vote By Mail postcards,” Town Clerk Marianne Staples said.
Norton Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst estimates 1,500 of 13,922 voters will cast ballots Tuesday. The clerk’s office mailed 2,089 ballots.
Rehoboth mailed 1,461 ballots and saw 74 residents vote early in person among its 10,074 registered voters.
“We anticipate a relatively low in-person Election Day turnout,” Town Clerk Laura Schwall said. “We have already received better turnout via mail-in ballot requests than the total voter participation we saw in the 2018 State Primary.”
In that election, 1,028 voters cast ballots.
“I hope the voters prove me wrong and come out to vote in Tuesday’s primary,” Schwall said.
Seekonk had 1,626 mail ballot requests. Town Clerk Florice Craig predicts it to be “slow on election day due to the amount of mail in early voting.”
Secretary of State William Galvin predicts more than 1.1 million voters will vote in this year’s primary.
A total of 716,028 ballots were cast in the 2014 gubernatorial primaries and 981,568 voters took part in the 2018 primaries when Gov. Charlie Baker was running for a second term.
But Galvin doesn’t expect turnout Tuesday will rival the 2020 primaries during the COVID-19 pandemic when mail-in voting was first introduced and more than 1.7 million ballots were cast.
If they haven’t been mailed, mail ballots need to be returned in-person to elections and town clerk’s offices by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.
Most city and town halls have drop boxes outside.
