North Attleboro Election
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for in-person voting in North Attleboro and elsewhere in the area for the state primary.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

With so many area residents voting early by mail, voter turnout for Tuesday’s state primary election isn’t expected to be very heavy.

All polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.