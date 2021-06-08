Lightning from a swift-moving thunderstorm early Tuesday night is believed to have sparked a few fires in Norfolk and Wrentham.
A fire at a housing development on Red Maple Run in Norfolk appeared to be the most serious. The fire, at 86 Red Maple Run, was reported at about 6:20 p.m.
Flames were visible from the roof and attic but firefighters were able to knock down the blaze.
Firefighters from several area towns, including Foxboro, Plainville, Cumberland and Bellingham, assisted Norfolk firefighters.
Wrentham had some suspected lightning strikes around the same time, including one about 6:50 p.m. at 142 Oak Hill Ave.
One of those incidents involved a small fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.