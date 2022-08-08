norfolk brush fire 8-7-22

A firefighter trains a hose on a brush fire on Seekonk Street in Norfolk Sunday night. The fire was started by a lightning strike, Fire Chief Erron Kinney said.

 NORFOLK FIRE DEPARTMENT

NORFOLK -- Lightning caused a small brush fire on Seekonk Street over the weekend, Fire Chief Erron Kinney said Monday.

The fire was reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday by a passerby and a nearby homeowner.

