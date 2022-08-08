NORFOLK -- Lightning caused a small brush fire on Seekonk Street over the weekend, Fire Chief Erron Kinney said Monday.
NORFOLK -- Lightning caused a small brush fire on Seekonk Street over the weekend, Fire Chief Erron Kinney said Monday.
The fire was reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday by a passerby and a nearby homeowner.
Firefighters on two brush trucks and an engine extinguished the small blaze, which ignited on both sides of the street.
No homes were threatened by the fire and no one was injured putting it out, Kinney said.
Officials had to close the street while fire crews fought the blaze.
Due to the lack of rain over the past several months, ground conditions were so dry that grass erupted in flames when lightning struck the ground during a storm, Kinney said.
The storm caused more damage and power failures closer to Boston and north of the city.
Rainfall last month was below normal across most of southern New England, with totals averaging from 2 inches to less than 1 inch, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
The rainfall is 2 to 3 inches below normal, making July the fourth driest on record.
While June temperatures were normal, temperatures in July were 1 to 4 degrees above normal for the region, the weather service said.
Monday had a high of 93 at 2:30 p.m. that felt like 106 with the humidity, the Attleboro Water Department said.
That was the seventh straight day of 90-degree weather.
There was a high wind gust of 22 mph at 3:30 p.m. Monday, the water department said.
A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday and officials are urging people to stay hydrated and keep outdoor activities to a minimum.
A heat advisory is issued when temperatures are expected to be at least 95 degrees for three hours.
The forecast calls for a chance of showers or a shower through Thursday.
On Tuesday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 5 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. The high will be near 94 degrees with the humidity making it feel like 103 degrees.
There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday afternoon but the temperatures are expected to be about 80 degrees on both days to break the heat wave.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
