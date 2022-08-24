WRENTHAM -- Lightning struck a home on Oak Hill Avenue during Tuesday’s thunderstorm, damaging the electrical system, igniting a blaze in the attic and temporarily displacing the family who live there.
The homeowner at 58 Oak Hill Ave. used a dry-chemical fire extinguisher to knock down flames after lightning struck an outdoor bathroom vent, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said.
Firefighters were called about 7:10 p.m. and finished putting out the fire. The plastic vent was found by firefighters smoldering on the lawn.
Marino said firefighters also used thermal imaging devices throughout the home to make sure there was no fire hidden between the walls.
The couple and their two children were able to get out of the home safely.
Had the family not been home or been asleep, the fire could have spread before it was detected, Marino pointed out.
“They were fortunate and we were fortunate,” he said.
The family was displaced until the home’s electrical system can be repaired.
The lightning strike also damaged appliances and ignited a fire that burned roof sheathing and fascia board.
The damage was estimated at between $50,000 and $100,000, Marino said.
The neighborhood, near the Bellingham border, is no stranger to lightning strikes because the homes are located on high ground, the chief said.
Three other homes have been hit by lightning, including one that has been struck twice, he said.
The call came in about the same time firefighters were called to other emergencies related to a power surge and a tree that fell, blocking Cumberland Road.
Firefighters were helped by crews from Plainville, Millis and Cumberland and Franklin firefighters came after handling a call in their town.
A North Attleboro ambulance also responded and Norfolk firefighters covered the fire station.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.