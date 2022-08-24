wrentham fire truck

Wrentham fire engine

WRENTHAM -- Lightning struck a home on Oak Hill Avenue during Tuesday’s thunderstorm, damaging the electrical system, igniting a blaze in the attic and temporarily displacing the family who live there.

The homeowner at 58 Oak Hill Ave. used a dry-chemical fire extinguisher to knock down flames after lightning struck an outdoor bathroom vent, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.