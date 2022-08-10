Norton crash fire 8-09-22

The engine compartment of a car involved in a three-car accident ignited on impact Tuesday night on Route 140 in Norton. One person was injured, fire officials say.

Lightning struck a house in North Attleboro and is suspected of igniting a large brush fire at the Norton town compost center during a storm Tuesday afternoon.

The storm dumped a mere 0.11 inches of rain in Attleboro and 0.21 inches in Norton, hardly enough to turn brown lawns green or satisfy parched crops.

