Lightning struck a house in North Attleboro and is suspected of igniting a large brush fire at the Norton town compost center during a storm Tuesday afternoon.
The storm dumped a mere 0.11 inches of rain in Attleboro and 0.21 inches in Norton, hardly enough to turn brown lawns green or satisfy parched crops.
In North Attleboro, the lightning struck a house at 24 St. Lawrence Way about 4:50 p.m. damaging the electrical system but causing no fire, fire officials said.
The occupants got out of the house after the strike and no injuries were reported.
In Norton, firefighters responded to a large brush fire in the area of 59 West Hodges St. just after 4:30 p.m. that they believe was started by a lightning strike.
On arrival, firefighters found a large brush pile in the town compost center, which is under high tension lines, and the poles for the lines on fire, Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said.
Additional firefighters and equipment were called to the scene to help Norton firefighters staffing two fire trucks and a brush truck.
A Rehoboth tanker was sent to the scene to supply fire trucks because of there is no municipal water supply in the area.
Front end loaders from Dorrance Excavating Inc. on Route 123 and the town highway department were used to put out the fire.
The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but Keene said lightning is suspected.
The region is under critical drought conditions and municipalities have had to limit outdoor water use by residents.
While Norton firefighters were busy with the brush fire, Taunton firefighters covered fire headquarters on East Main Street and handled several emergencies, Keene said.
In addition to a false fire alarm, Taunton firefighters responded about 6 p.m. to a three-car crash in the area of 246 Mansfield Ave. (Route 140), Keene said.
One of the vehicles, occupied by five teenagers traveling to the Pitbull concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, rear-ended another car and erupted in flames, Keene said.
A passenger in the car was taken to a hospital in a Mansfield ambulance but no one was injured in the other two cars.
The fire was extinguished by Taunton firefighters and the scene was cleared in about a half hour, Keene said.
