Attleboro's fireworks went off under clear skies Friday night, but strong thunderstorms swept through the region early Saturday morning.
Lightning strikes were reported in Mansfield and Norton.
A dozen customers were without power Saturday morning in Attleboro, and 49 had no electricity in Easton, National Grid said.
In Mansfield in the area of 534 Ware St., multiple power lines were reported down, with a transformer blown, due to lightning around 4:20 a.m.
Minutes later in Norton, a tree was reported struck by lightning at the intersection of Route 123 and Newland Street.
Bark from the tree was reported strewn on Newland.
Some areas reported strong winds and heavy rain. there were reports of hail on Cape Cod.
Saturday is forecast to see more storms, and Sunday should be partly cloudy. Monday is expected to be the pick of the holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures should run in the mid-80s each day, meteorologists said.